Long queues as Malaysian police give 50% discount on traffic tickets

KUALA LUMPUR - Thousands of Malaysians queued up on Christmas eve on Tuesday (Dec 24) and on Thursday (Dec 26) outside a key traffic police station in Kuala Lumpur to clear their summonses which are given 50 per cent discounts on these two days.

Malaysian police, which periodically give steep discounts on tickets issued for offences such as speeding or beating a red light, this year picked Christmas Eve and Boxing Day as the days for people to pay up.

Calling the event Meet Customer Day, Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department chief Zulkefly Yahya said 24 counters were opened at the Jalan Tun HS Lee traffic police station to reduce waiting time.

Police set up tents and large umbrellas outside the station and gave out queue numbers.

Still, comments and pictures on social media revealed long queues and unhappy customers.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Zulkefly told Malay Mail online news on Tuesday: "Although the period is only open to KL folks however our officer will attend to whoever shows up and intends to clear off their summonses."

The counters opened at 8.30am and closed at 4pm.

Malaysian police and other agencies such as Kuala Lumpur City Hall regularly offer discounts for offences to members of the public to entice them to pay up.

While such moves often boost their coffers, members of the public tend to hoard these tickets until steep discount windows are announced.

More than 1,000 people paid up nearly RM1.2 million (S$390,000) on Tuesday, traffic department Superintendant Zulkafli Che Lah told TV3 news bulletin. More than 2,000 people turned up that day, he said.

Many people queued up for six hours or more to ensure they get to clear their summonses.

“I was here at 7am. My turn to pay came at 3pm, so you can imagine how many people are here,” said Shamsul Anuar Osman.

Mr Jazveer Singh hopes the police would allow for online payments to be made in the future.