Live python found in parcel in Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Photos being circulated of a live python found in a Pos Laju parcel addressed to Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) have gone viral on social media.

The post shared on the "Info Roadblock JPJ/POLIS" Facebook page showed that the package was sent from Gopeng, Perak, and addressed to a student at USM.

As of Monday (Nov 12), the Facebook post featuring pictures of the python had garnered over 700 shares.

The sender had written "football boots" on the declaration section of the package.

It was also stated that the parcel weighed 1.97kg, which is usually written by the postal clerk upon weighing the parcel.

A check on the Pos Malaysia online tracking app showed that the package was dispatched from the transit office at Pos Laju Butterworth at 10.18am on Monday.

The status of the package is currently unknown.

Related Story Over 400 animals saved as KL foils smuggling bid

The snake is said to be a non-lethal Burmese python, which is the second largest type of snake in Asia.

Animals fall under the prohibited items and dangerous goods that are not accepted by postal and courier services in accordance with Pos Office Rules 1947.