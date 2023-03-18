Asian Insider

‘Live like a king’: South-east Asia’s special visas lure wealthy and highly skilled foreigners

Foreign retirees who are part of US national Steven Johnson's expat support group at an American restaurant in the Philippines on Dec 14, 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY OF STEVEN JOHNSON
Mara Cepeda
Philippines Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
MANILA – American Steven Johnson often sits inside a wooden hut in Cavite, a province south of the capital Manila, as he records videos teaching other expatriates what they need to do to live the rest of their days in warm and sunny Philippines.

Mr Johnson, 59, was a school safety officer in the United States. But since moving to this South-east Asian country five years ago after retiring from his day job, he has become a YouTuber running “The Philippine Info Channel” catering to mostly Westerners hoping to retire in the Philippines.

