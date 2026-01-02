Litterbugs in Malaysia, including foreigners, may trim trees in new community service punishment

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The court may impose on offenders a community service order for up to six months.

– Besides sweeping streets, cleaning drains and public toilets, those found guilty of littering in Malaysia may now also be ordered to trim trees as part of their community service, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Mr Nga said the community service punishment under the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act (Act 672), which came into force nationwide on Jan 1, is aimed at educating offenders and instilling civic responsibility, not just punishment.

Under the law, offenders can face fines of up to RM2,000 ( S$630 ), and the court may impose a community service order for up to six months, involving work not exceeding 12 hours in total.

“The sentences may include assisting the National Landscape Department with tree trimming,” Mr Nga said during a working visit at Bandar Medan Ipoh on Jan 2.

Mr Nga added that 42 notices were issued against individuals found littering during New Year’s Eve celebrations, with 24 cases involving Malaysians and 18 involving foreigners, including two children. He said parents or guardians of minors would be held responsible.

“Nobody is above the law, regardless of age or nationality, as cleanliness is a shared responsibility and not solely the government’s duty,” he said.

Mr Nga said Malaysia has long admired Japan’s cleanliness, but such values must be practised consistently at home.

“The enforcement applies equally to foreigners, sending a strong message that nobody is above the law. Anyone caught littering, including discarding cigarette butts, spitting or throwing plastic bottles, will face enforcement action,” he stressed.

In conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year, Mr Nga urged Malaysians to help ensure the country remains clean and attractive, with the government targeting 45 million visitors and RM350 billion in tourism revenue.

“All Malaysians must act as tourism ambassadors, keeping public spaces clean, ensuring fair pricing by traders, and treating visitors politely,” he said.

Regarding states yet to adopt Act 672, Mr Nga said a six-month period for discussions, including with the Perak government, would be allowed to explore strategic cooperation, as the community service punishment has already received parliamentary and royal assent.

Meanwhile, Mr Nga said RM40 million has been allocated to resurface 800 residential roads in Perak, with works to be completed before Hari Raya Aidilfitri. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK