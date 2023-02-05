Litterbugs in Johor to face $155 fine

JOHOR BARU - Anyone found littering in public places in Johor will face a RM500 (S$155.40) fine, said Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi on Sunday.

Datuk Onn said this is part of the state government’s initiative to beef up its enforcement of environmental cleanliness under the Johor Bersih initiative.

“The state government and all 16 local councils in the state have discussed this matter, and it is high time that we take serious action on those who disregard the environment,” he said.

“We can issue a maximum fine of RM500 on those who are caught littering under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974,” he added.

Mr Onn said although the state government introduced the Johor Bersih initiative last year, the level of awareness among the public was still low.

“When we run programmes to clean our streets and rivers, it should be met proactively by the public.

“So now, besides conducting gotong-royong (communal help), there will also be enforcement,” he said, adding that each state executive councillor had been given an area to monitor.

Mr Onn said the Johor Bersih scheme by the state government was an “added value” initiative to the work done by waste management companies such as the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) and SWM Environment Sdn Bhd.

“We have clean-up programmes in the rural areas, rivers, and public beaches every week, which goes above and beyond what we are supposed to do.

“This is supposed to be the jurisdiction of concessionaires, but I do not want to play the blame game, it is not productive,” he said, adding that the state government would also need close cooperation from the private sector, government-linked corporations and NGOs. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK