‘Lisa effect’ draws crowds to Thailand’s Red Lotus Sea, 120,000 visitors expected this season

The Amazing Thailand x LISA campaign is expected to help draw 120,000 visitors to Udon Thani in Thailand.

BANGKOK - The Amazing Thailand x LISA buzz has sparked a “Lisa Effect”, with Thai and international tourists travelling “in Lisa’s footsteps” to the Red Lotus Sea at Nong Han Lake in Kumphawapi district, Udon Thani.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said the surge is helping position the province as a must-visit destination while spreading income to local operators.

TAT expects the Red Lotus Sea tourism season in 2026 – from November 2025 to February 2026 – to attract no fewer than 120,000 visitors.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the influx of visitors to the Red Lotus Sea at Nong Han Lake reflects the success of working with a global artist such as Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal in her role as Amazing Thailand Ambassador to promote Thai tourism.

TAT, she said, is delighted that Amazing Thailand x LISA has inspired both Thai and foreign travellers to experience the beauty of the Red Lotus Sea in Udon Thani.

She added that the phenomenon is a key opportunity to drive the local economy and upgrade tourism in Udon Thani, as residents and businesses benefit from the momentum by building on the trend to improve community products and services – supporting income distribution to small operators and reinforcing Udon Thani’s role as a quality tourism destination in Thailand.

According to visitor statistics from the community enterprise group operating fishing and sightseeing boats at Ban Diam Pier in Kumphawapi district, between Dec 1, 2025 and Jan 25, total visitor numbers reached 50,306. This comprised 26,019 Thai visitors (51.73 per cent) and 24,287 foreign visitors (48.27 per cent), including visitors from China, Laos, Germany and Japan, among others.

“Normally, the Red Lotus Sea attracts mainly Thai visitors, but this season the proportion of foreign visitors is almost on a par with Thai visitors. This shows a clear expansion of overseas interest driven by the phenomenon we are seeing,” Ms Thapanee said.

For those interested in visiting the Red Lotus Sea in Udon Thani, boat rentals are available at four main piers: Ban Diam Pier, Ban Don Khong Pier, Ban Chaelae Pier and Ban Chiang Hwae Pier. The recommended time to visit – when the lotuses are fully open and morning light is at its best – is 6am to 11am, from mid-January to mid-February 2026.

Tourists can also contact the TAT Udon Thani Office, or call 1672 Travel Buddy for more information.

Ms Natthriya Thaweevong, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, added that the Lisa Effect is a positive sign for Thailand’s tourism image on the international stage and reflects the power of Thai charm, helping to make secondary destinations better known.

She said that, to strengthen confidence, she has instructed agencies to tighten safety measures – covering boat operators, standards for different types of boats, management to ensure tourists do not have to wait too long and close facilitation for visitors at the Red Lotus Sea area – to cope with the rapidly rising number of tourists and to ensure service standards remain appropriate and fair.

She has also instructed relevant agencies under the ministry to integrate their work more intensively. The Department of Tourism has been tasked with overseeing operators and services to prevent price gouging for tourists and service users, while ensuring fairness and transparency in tourism businesses in the area.

At the same time, she has ordered the Tourist Police Bureau to step up measures to protect tourists’ lives and property, including providing assistance in emergencies, to build confidence among both Thai and foreign tourists.

In addition, she assigned the Tourism Safety Standards and Regulation Division to deploy officers from the Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) to the area to help facilitate services, provide information, and receive complaints from tourists, to enhance the overall effectiveness of tourist care. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK