Lion dance and firecrackers at Malay wedding in Sarawak

KUCHING (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Sarawak's multicultural harmony was in full swing at a Malay wedding which featured a lion dance performance, complete with firecrackers.

A video of the wedding, which took place at Jalan Sultan Tengah last Saturday (Jan 26) morning, has been making the rounds on social media.

It shows a pair of lions performing to greet the arrival of bride Nursafarida Razali at her family home, where groom Muhammad Afif Ahmad Bihar was waiting.

Guests can be seen taking photos and videos of the performance as a string of firecrackers goes off.

Ms Nursafarida, who has a Chinese grandmother, said it was always her wish to have a lion dance performance when she got married.

"Since I was a teenager, I told my mum I wanted to have a lion dance for my wedding, to celebrate my Chinese heritage.

"It felt like a dream come true to see the lion dance performance," she told The Star.

Ms Nursafarida, 26, said her husband's family did not mind having the lion dance because they knew that her grandmother was Chinese.

She said her family still observed elements of Chinese culture.

"Every year, we have a reunion dinner on the eve of Chinese New Year," she said.

Earlier this month, photos of another unique wedding were circulated and won praises for its multiculturalism.

Sarawakian couple Sylvester Voon and Esther Joseph Kim held their wedding at St Joseph's Cathedral in Kuching, with six Muslim bridesmaids who wore dark red baju kurung and pink hijab.