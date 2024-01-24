Lion cub in a Bentley enjoys a drive in the streets of Pattaya

Seated at the back of a white, open-top Bentley, a lion cub was spotted going on a joyride in the streets of Pattaya, Thailand in January 2024.
Seated in the back of a white, open-top Bentley, a lion cub was spotted going on a joyride in the streets of Pattaya, Thailand in January 2024.

In a video making the rounds on social media on Jan 21, the calm cub - wearing a fluorescent yellow collar - was seen cruising down the streets of the popular tourist destination while onlookers gazed bewildered.

While netizens expressed their amusement over the video, some questioned whether owning such an exotic animal is legal in Thailand.

The Pattaya News reported on Jan 23 that the Thai National Parks Department was investigating a foreign man who was spotted driving the luxury car through the streets of Pattaya with the lion cub in the back.

Mr Atthaphon Charoenchansa, the director-general of the Department of National Parks, said officials were trying to identify the owner of the lion cub to check their ownership documentation, according to the news outlet.

Currently, in the Chonburi province where Pattaya is located, there are only four individuals and one zoo who have legally declared their ownership of 15 lions, The Pattaya News said.

The Bangkok Post reported that ownership of exotic animals like lions is legal in Thailand, but officials will determine if the driver is the owner of the lion cub in question and whether he has the proper permits.

The driver may also be breaking the law by bringing a predatory animal out of the authorised area and driving it around without official permission, Mr Atthaphon added.

Local media also reported that residents in the area said they have repeatedly spotted a foreign man driving around with his lion cub in his Bentley.

He usually brings the animal to Dongtan beach, they said, before going back home in the evening.

