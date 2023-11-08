‘Lim’ Kuan Yew, Lim Kit Siang are cousins? Malaysian opposition MP under fire for false claims

Malaysian opposition MP Siti Mastura is under fire for telling an audience that former Democratic Action Party (DAP) leader Lim Kit Siang is a cousin of Singapore founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and former Malayan Communist Party leader Chin Peng.

The Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) MP made the claims while speaking at a by-election rally in Kemaman, Terengganu last week. A video of her speech has been widely shared on social media.

“Lim Kuan Yew, Lim Kit Siang, Chin Peng, cousins. Can you see the link?” Dr Siti asked her audience. “Lim Kuan Yew lives in Singapore today. What he did in Singapore, we see the model happening in Malaysia.”

Dr Siti referred to the late Mr Lee as “Lim” Kuan Yew more than once in the video.

She also claimed that Mr Lim Kit Siang’s son, former finance minister Lim Guan Eng, is related to other DAP leaders including Mr Anthony Loke, Ms Teresa Kok, Mr Nga Kor Ming and Mr Ngeh Koo Ham.

Her claim has prompted a sharp rebuke from the younger Lim, who is chairman of the DAP.

“This is not just a personal attack but has racial undertones as well. It is a spiteful allegation against my father Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang and me,” Lim said during a press conference at Parliament on Tuesday.

He stressed that he and his wife have no family ties with the four DAP leaders.

“What is most important is that there is no family relation with Chin Peng and Lee Kuan Yew,” he said. “Lee Kuan Yew has passed away, and is not alive like she mentioned.”