Lim Guan Eng's son not arrested in S'pore: KL police

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian police chief Abdul Hamid Bador has denied allegations that the son of former finance minister Lim Guan Eng has been detained in Singapore.

He said that Mr Lim's son is in Singapore but he has not been arrested or detained by the authorities there.

"It is definitely not true. We have not got any report that his son was detained in Singapore. This is definitely fake news being spread," said Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid when contacted yesterday.

He added that Mr Lim's son is not under investigation by the Malaysian authorities either.

"We will investigate who is spreading such fake news. We will get to the bottom of the matter," Tan Sri Abdul Hamid said.

Chinese-language newspaper Nanyang Siang Pau had earlier reported that the child of a "senior Pakatan Harapan leader" had allegedly been nabbed after he attempted to take RM2 million (S$660,000) into Singapore without proper verification.

Controversial blog Malaysia Today later quoted the Nanyang article and alleged that the young man involved was Mr Lim's son.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK