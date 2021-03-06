Another 'grand coalition' of political parties likely after next Malaysian general election: Umno senior leader

PONTIAN, JOHOR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan does not rule out the possibility of another "grand coalition" of political parties to be formed after the 15th General Election (GE15).

The three-term Pontian Member of Parliament pointed out that the present Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is also a coalition of various political parties.

"This government was not made entirely from PN but also Barisan Nasional and GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak).

"However, to win the upcoming general election, another coalition of various political parties could be forged to form a government," he said.

He, however, reiterated Umno's position that it would continue to support the present PN government until Parliament is dissolved.

"The important thing right now is we will support the government until dissolution of Parliament as we are still facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is up to the government to do it but until it happens, Umno is still together with this coalition government," he added.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin told Umno last month to decide if the party would continue to be allied with him for the upcoming election

Umno had sent a letter, signed by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, stating that its supreme council in a meeting on Feb 19 had agreed not to cooperate with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the next general election.

The letter, addressed to Tan Sri Muhyiddin as Bersatu president and PN chairman, also stated that Umno would continue to give its support to the PN government until Parliament is dissolved.