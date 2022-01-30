'Like a tornado': Freak storm damages homes in Malaysia's Ipoh

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Many homes in Ipoh, Malaysia, were damaged during a freak storm on Sunday (Jan 30) evening.

Roof tiles were blown off while electricity poles were felled in the incident that occurred at around 6.40pm in Taman Tasek Damai and Kampung Tawas.

It is yet to be determined how many households were affected in the storm.

Some residents had described the incident as being hit by a "tornado".

Canteen operator Cheah Kim, in her 50s, said it was only drizzling but the wind was "very strong".

"I saw my neighbour's roof being blown away," she said. "My own roof and ceiling have given way. I was fortunate not to be injured."

Housewife Teoh Boh Chee said it was the first time she had experienced such an incident.

Her roof was badly damaged while the ceiling in her house gave way, she said.

"I have been staying here for about 50 years and have never seen anything like this before," Ms Teoh said.

"I am really at a loss for words. I am not even sure how I will celebrate Chinese New Year, which is just days away."

Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran advised residents to lodge police reports over the incident.

"They can ask their state assemblyman to assist them to get aid from the state government," he said.