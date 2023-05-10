Life stories and scare tactics: Thai parties ramp up online campaigning as election draws closer

In the UTN video, the party says there is “a high risk” of the hypothetical scenarios becoming reality, adding that the election will decide if Thailand will “move forward steadily and with unity”, as it did in the past eight years under Mr Prayut, or “be dragged into the black hole of conflict”.

“Those who think differently will uproot the culture, traditions, and good values of society. Thailand won’t be the same anymore,” it goes on.

The video is a stark departure from the UTN’s usually positive take on Mr Prayut’s accomplishments and vision for Thailand, said political analyst Ken Mathis Lohatepanont.

“What is surprising is how emotionally charged this video was,” he added, and suggested that the clip makes the party look divisive and conspiratorial.

While the video has drawn flak from opposition supporters, it is clearly targeted at the conservative base, said Mr Ken. He does not think that the message will expand the UTN’s voter base, and is perhaps a strategy to motivate supporters to head to the polls on Sunday.

Agreeing, Dr Sakulsri said that the last stretch of campaigning is not about increasing support, but for parties to cement their message and positions. Major political parties are set to make their last pitches at big rallies across Bangkok on Friday, two days before the election.

Warning that political messages and discourse might get more heated as the polls edge closer, she said: “Voting can be confusing for some people. But if parties make clear their position now, you assure your supporters that they have chosen the right party.”