Life-changing or hype? Blockchain-based game helps Philippines' poor earn money

MANILA (AFP) - He sits at the computer in his Manila bedroom pitting his puffer fish-like cartoon non-fungible token (NFT) characters against others. But this is not just a game - Mr Dominic Lumabi is earning cryptocurrency to support his family during the pandemic.

The source of income is Axie Infinity, a blockchain-based play-to-earn game that exploded in popularity in developing nations such as the Philippines as Covid-19 destroyed jobs and forced many to stay home.

Its fans, financial backers and creators - Vietnam-based Sky Mavis - say it is a revolutionary step towards the future of the Internet.

Detractors warn the game is a "house of cards", some likening it to a fraud scheme driven by hype and speculation.

"At first, I was sceptical because I thought it was a Ponzi scam," said Mr Lumabi, 26, who began playing last June after losing his job at an advertising firm and making a failed foray into online selling.

About 35 per cent of Axie Infinity traffic - and the biggest share of its 2.5 million daily active users - comes from the Philippines, where high proficiency in English, strong gaming culture and widespread smartphone usage have fuelled its popularity, Sky Mavis said.

In Axie Infinity, players participate in battles using colourful blob-like Axies, and are mainly rewarded "Smooth Love Potion" (SLPs) that can be exchanged for cryptocurrency or cash - or invested back into the game's virtual world Lunacia.

Mr Lumabi plays for two hours a day in the tiny house he shares with his parents and four sisters, earning 8,000 to 10,000 pesos ((S$$210 to S$260) per month - nearly half of what he makes at his current job as a content moderator working nine-hour graveyard shifts.

He has used Axie Infinity earnings for his sister's university fees, groceries and bills - expenses his father's struggling electrical repair business cannot cover.

The pandemic was the perfect environment for this game to attract players from all walks of life, said Philippine-based blockchain consultant Leah Callon-Butler.

"They could sit at home, protected from the virus, and play a cute game and earn money from it."

But there is a catch.

To play the game, players first have to purchase at least three Axies.