‘Let them fight’, says Malaysia PM Anwar on Bersatu turmoil

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (above) was asked about Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s status as opposition leader after his expulsion from Bersatu.

– Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has declined to comment on Bersatu’s ongoing crisis after the party expelled some of its members.

“Let them fight first,” the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president said when asked about Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s status as opposition leader after his expulsion from Bersatu .

He was speaking to reporters after a closed-door PKR gathering on Feb 15.

At the gathering, PKR leaders were told to work harder and intensify their efforts to strengthen the party.

According to a PKR leader who wanted to remain anonymous, Datuk Seri Anwar also reminded members to use internal party channels to air their views and grievances instead of going public.

He said Mr Anwar urged all branches to hold meetings so that the views and grievances could be taken into account by the top leadership through meeting minutes.

He also said Mr Anwar addressed the recent controversy involving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki, saying that the investigation process was ongoing.

Mr Anwar also said those who want to change the system should offer suggestions rather than just laying blame.

The official said Mr Anwar also briefed them on the many reforms being carried out, including those related to the civil service.

“He said it takes guts and courage to collect taxes from powerful people, including billionaires,” the official said.

He added that Mr Anwar also touched on the country’s strong economy, which had surpassed predictions. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK