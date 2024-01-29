‘Let’s move on’: Malaysia’s King calls for political stability at the end of five-year reign

Sultan Abdullah was appointed the 16th Malaysian king on Jan 31, 2019, after the previous king, Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan, abdicated after just three years.

On Jan 31, 2024, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor, 65, will become the new king.

The fall of Umno in the May 2018 general election led to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad becoming prime minister for the second time – this time as chief of a new ruling alliance led by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

But Dr Mahathir resigned on Feb 24, 2020 amid infighting within the PH alliance, forcing Sultan Abdullah to intervene to pick a new prime minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who leads Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Another political turmoil erupted in August 2021, with the king forced to become a referee again to choose an MP whom he believed would command a majority in Parliament. The person was then Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who became the shortest-ruling premier at 15 months.

And following an inconclusive November 2022 general election that again threatened to descend into political chaos, the king picked Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the prime minister.

That was just over 14 months ago.

In the interview, Sultan Abdullah urged Malaysians to give PM Anwar time to rule.

“It is not easy to gauge any government in one year’s time. There will be weaknesses here and there. What the PM is trying to do is to reduce all the legacy problems. You can’t do it in a year. We need to give it time to see its strengths and weaknesses.”

“We already have a democratic process, an election every five years. So let the government rule for four to five years, not just change it after a year.”

Recounting what happened after the 2022 general election, Sultan Abdullah said he had wanted all the parties to form a stable administration in the form of a unity government.

“There was no single majority. So what I did was to offer (the plan) to all the parties. I began with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Tan Sri Hadi Awang (of Perikatan Nasional) but they rejected it outright. So what choice do I have?”

He said he had met with whoever was the prime minister weekly – a total of 157 times over the last five years – for about an hour each time to discuss the country’s affairs.

Sultan Abdullah also navigated the country through the Covid-19 pandemic amid the change of prime ministers, and the ensuing state of emergency.

Elaborating on the role of the royal institution, he said it was important to uphold and strengthen it.

“The royal institution is very important for this multi-racial multi-religious country. It must be upheld for the sake of the nation and the future generation. The institution must be strengthened. Not (for the king) to be idolised but to remain as a protector of the people and the administration.”

School students should be taught about the role of the monarchy while the royal rulers must also know their responsibilities, he said.

“It takes two to tango. I am not saying I am perfect. I am reminding myself and others to help the people. Meanwhile, the people should get closer to the royal institution, not avoid it. It is their right.”

On relations with close neighbour Singapore, Sultan Abdullah said: “I had four PMs under my reign, they have settled a lot of issues, whether big or small. Most of the issues have been settled in principle.

“In terms of the relationship between government and government, it has always been good, and people to people, we welcome Singaporeans to Malaysia. There are a lot of Singaporeans coming to Johor, cross-border. And that helps the economy in Johor.”