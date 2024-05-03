Less than half of daily foreign visitors to Bali pay newly imposed tourist tax

JAKARTA – Less than half of inbound tourists to Indonesia’s resort island of Bali have paid a new tourist tax of 150,000 rupiah (S$12.60) imposed since Feb 14, its tourism agency said.

Experts have attributed the lack of compliance with the new levy to insufficient checks and coordination among the authorities.

Bali hopes to reap 250 billion rupiah from the levy in 2024, which it intends to use on the preservation of Bali’s nature and culture, including for cleaning up its beaches.

Tourism – which is the province’s main source of income – has created a wide range of problems for the authorities and locals who struggle with issues such as waste management and misbehaving tourists, experts say.

The volume of waste generated, for instance, has amounted to over 700,000 tonnes each year since 2019.

Currently, foreign visitors can pay the tax online via the Love Bali website or mobile phone app using bank transfer, a virtual account or QRIS payment even before their arrival in Bali.

They can also make payment in person at counters set up at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport or seaports. After making payment, they will receive a voucher sent by e-mail, which they can use as proof of payment.

But in the first two months of its implementation, only about 7,000 to 8,000 people out of 15,000 foreign visitors arriving in Bali daily had paid the tax, said Bali tourism agency’s marketing chief Ida Ayu Indah Yustikarini.

“Many foreign tourists don’t know about this tax,” she told The Straits Times.

“This is something completely new and applies only in Bali. We don’t have such a tax at the national level. So it’s quite challenging.”

Right now, Bali tourism officers carry out daily random checks at the main island airport, as well as top tourism spots such as the Uluwatu temple, Ms Indah said.

The agency also continues to disseminate information about the new tax, and works with various stakeholders, such as the Foreign Ministry and airlines, in hopes that more will comply with the new levy.

Meanwhile, several foreign visitors to Bali in the last two months told ST that they did not undergo any checks over the tax upon their arrival at the airport.

Australian visitor Anne Oleary, who spent 10 days in Bali in March to April, said that she heard about the new tax from her friend, who then advised her to make the payment online in advance.

“I paid through the Love Bali website before I went on my holiday. I had no issue with paying, it’s not a large sum in the overall consideration of planning a holiday... I love Bali and if the tax is a help to the province, I am very happy to pay it,” the 73-year-old retiree told ST.

“Nobody checked but it didn’t bother me at all,” she added.

Another Australian, Mr Enzo Dalessandro, who was visiting Bali with his wife, Ms Grace Dalessandro, said that he learnt about the levy from news, and thought that if they did not pay it, they could not enter Bali.

“If they use it to clean the beaches, to clean the streets, that’s not a problem,” he said, hoping the money will benefit the province.