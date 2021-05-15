Lengthy family separation for Malaysians in Singapore

SINGAPORE - He had plans to return to Malaysia in July to attend his sister's wedding and to get married as well. But Mr Akmal Amril now doubts he can do so because the rising Covid-19 cases in both Singapore and his home country has led to tighter border curbs.

Preparations for both weddings are already under way and he was looking forward to returning home to Johor Baru for at least two months, said the factory worker, whose wedding is scheduled to take place in August. Now, the plans are up in the air due to the costs and time involved in undergoing quarantine in both countries.