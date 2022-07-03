Thailand's legal gaps allow cannabis craze to take flight

BANGKOK - Thailand's move to legalise cannabis before putting proper guardrails against its abuse has sparked a cannabis craze, with one observer calling rules governing its recreational use a "free-for-all".

The lack of clear and specific regulations to keep the sale and consumption of cannabis in check has elicited a pushback from various voices, ranging from child welfare groups to medical bodies, which warn that marijuana use is not suitable for everyone and can impact the nervous system, liver and mental health.