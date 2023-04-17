Lebanese jeweller sues Rosmah over 43 missing pieces of jewellery

KUALA LUMPUR – A wholesale jeweller from Lebanon has filed a suit against Rosmah Mansor, demanding she pay US$14.57 million (S$19.4 million) for violating a contract involving 43 pieces of jewellery sent to her five years ago.

Global Royalty Trading, based in Beirut, as the plaintiff, filed the suit through the law firm David Gurupatham and Koay at the High Court on March 29, naming the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak as the sole defendant.

In its statement of claim, Global Royalty claimed that Rosmah, 71, had lied in her affidavit and in her statement of defence by saying that 44 pieces of jewellery, including diamond necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets and tiaras sent to her by the company’s agent had been seized by the Malaysian authorities for offences under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The company said this was because only one of the 44 pieces of jewellery was kept by the police and the remaining 43 pieces were not in the custody of the authorities.

“Therefore, the defendant failed and was negligent to return to the plaintiff the remaining 43 pieces of jewellery amounting to US$14.57 million, which were sent to the defendant on Feb 10, 2018,” it said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK