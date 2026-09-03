Leatherback turtles return to Terengganu waters after nine-year absence

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A total of 44 turtle eggs found at the location were safely transferred to a hatchery in Rantau Abang, and are expected to hatch within seven to nine weeks.

KUALA TERENGGANU – Leatherback sea turtles, an endangered species, are reported to have returned to the waters of the Malaysian east coast state of Terengganu on Sept 1.

Terengganu Fisheries Department director Pang Nyukang said the reappearance of the world’s largest turtle species was detected through the analysis of physical crawling tracks measuring 2.1m wide on the sand, as well as the discovery of nests with turtle eggs measuring approximately 52mm along the Pantai Marang shoreline.

He said 44 turtle eggs found at the location were safely transferred to a hatchery in Rantau Abang, and are expected to hatch within seven to nine weeks.

The reappearance of the “king of turtles” was reported by the staff of the Terengganu Fisheries Office.

The last time this largest turtle species landed in the waters off Terengganu was in 2017.

“The rediscovery of the leatherback turtle brings new hope that future generations will be able to witness the existence of this ancient creature.

“It also proves that the Terengganu coast remains a safe habitat and a preferred landing destination for these giant animals,” Pang said in a statement on the official Facebook page of the Terengganu Fisheries Department on Sept 2.

In this regard, Pang said the public needs to work together to maintain the cleanliness of the beach and sea for the sustainability of that highly valuable heritage species.

“This is a reminder for all of us to jointly protect and preserve the treasures of nature. Let’s all pray that all the turtle eggs found can hatch and the baby turtles can swim back to the ocean safely,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK