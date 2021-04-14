S'pore-Malaysia talks

Leaders meet on May 4

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will make an official visit to Singapore on May 4 and is expected to discuss with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, among other things, the reopening of the border, said Malaysia's Foreign Minister.

