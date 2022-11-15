Leaders at G-20 summit condemn war in Ukraine, call for ceasefire

NUSA DUA, Indonesia – Leaders of the Group of 20 (G-20) nations on Tuesday condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine, deploring its devastating impact on the global economy.

Without making a direct mention of the conflict, Indonesian President Joko Widodo warned that ending the war was a responsibility of nations for the sake of current and future generations.

“If the war doesn’t end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward,” he said in his opening address at the two-day G-20 Leaders’ Summit at the Apurva Kempinski hotel in Bali.

“We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another cold war,” he added.

Seventeen leaders had gathered for the summit, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Joe Biden. But Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen had cut short his trip after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin had also skipped the meeting, despite Mr Widodo’s efforts to persuade them to come to Bali to start a dialogue. Mr Putin is represented by his foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

Despite their absence, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – which has spiked global food and energy prices – remained a top concern among leaders in attendance.

In a special video address on Tuesday morning, Mr Zelensky appealed to the G-20 leaders to pressure Russia to withdraw its troops, after nine months of fighting.

“I’m convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped,” he said.

He also called on G-20 leaders to adopt a 10-point peace formula and end the war on the basis of the United Nations Charter and international law.

The pleas for peace and unity were echoed by other leaders.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak slammed Russia’s “barbaric war” and called its “weaponisation of energy and food” as “totally unacceptable”.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi renewed his calls for a “return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine”.

India, which will take over the G-20 presidency and host the summit next year, has been widely seen as a potential broker for peace due to its good relationship with both the west and Russia.