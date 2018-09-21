Lawyer Azhar Harun appointed new chairman of Malaysia's Election Commission

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Lawyer Azhar Harun, better known as Art Harun, has been appointed the new chairman of Malaysia's Election Commission.

Chief Secretary to the government, Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar, said the King had agreed to Azhar's appointment in line with Article 3 (114) of the Federal Constitution.

The 56-year-old Kedahan, who has a big online following, studied law at Universiti Malaya and King's College in London.

Azhar, who started practising law in 1987 with Allen & Gledhill before moving on to several other law firms, possessed expertise in electoral laws, said Ismail.

"With his qualifications and experience, I believe he will be able to carry out his duty, obligations and responsibilities as EC chairman in line with the requirements of the Federal Constitution," he said.