Law Choo Kiang elected Penang Speaker for second term

GEORGE TOWN (BERNAMA) - Datuk Law Choo Kiang was on Thursday (Aug 2) elected as the Speaker of the Penang Legislative Assembly for the second consecutive term.

He was nominated by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman when the assembly convened for the swearing-in of its members.

Sungai Bakap assemblyman Dr Amar Pritpal Abdullah was elected as the Deputy Speaker and Sungai Dua Muhammad Yusoff Mohd Noor of the Barisan Nasional was elected the Opposition Leader.

Datuk Law took his oath of office before assembly secretary M. Maheswari, after which all the 40 assemblymen took their oath of office and loyalty before Mr Law.

Chief Minister Chow led the assemblymen in taking the oath of office. Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin and Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy took their oath after Mr Chow did.