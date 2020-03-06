Malaysia's anti-graft chief Latheefa Koya confirms resignation, says she was not pressured to leave

KUALA LUMPUR - Ms Latheefa Koya on Friday (March 6) confirmed that she had tendered her resignation as Malaysia's anti-graft chief, saying she had decided to return to her practice as a human rights advocate.

She said she submitted a letter on Monday stating her intention to resign to newly installed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, subject to the King's approval.

"It was my own decision to do so. Speculation that pressure was brought upon me is baseless. My intention is to return to my practice as a human rights advocate," she said on Friday.

Ms Latheefa was appointed to lead the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in June last year by then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Her resignation follows the collapse of Tun Dr Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition on Feb 24, after it lost its majority in Parliament.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin, who is backed by Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia in the Perikatan Nasional alliance, was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday.

Ms Latheefa added that she had met Mr Muhyiddin on Thursday and explained her decision to leave. She said the Premier understood her position.

"We had a very cordial discussion... I also briefed the Prime Minister about our ongoing actions and efforts for the recovery of the stolen 1MDB monies from abroad. He was fully supportive of these actions," she said, referring to the sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

She said she had briefed her deputy, Mr Azam Baki, and MACC department heads during the week to ensure an orderly handover of duties.

"It is business as usual in the MACC, in the capable hands of my officers," she added.

Ms Latheefa said she was confident the agency would continue to fight against corruption, irrespective of the position or political allegiance of those involved.

During her tenure, Ms Latheefa oversaw several high-profile investigations involving politicians from former ruling party Umno, including former prime minister Najib Razak and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

A source told The Straits Times that Ms Latheefa had got the assurance that all high-profile cases will remain unaffected.

Earlier on Thursday, Ms Latheefa announced that she had ordered the commission to launch an investigation into former Federal Territories minister Adnan Tengku Mansor after he disclosed during his graft trial that he had assets worth nearly RM1 billion (S$330 million).

Before being appointed MACC chief, Ms Latheefa was a central committee member with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), which is part of the PH coalition.

An activist and lawyer, Ms Latheefa, 46, had represented several PKR leaders in court.

During the meeting with Mr Muhyiddin, she said she also took the opportunity to wish him and the new government success in advancing the welfare and best interests of the people.

She also thanked Dr Mahathir, her colleagues in the MACC and the people for the support she received during her tenure.