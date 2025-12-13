Straitstimes.com header logo

Latest Thai-Cambodian clashes expose limits of ASEAN’s conflict management tools

Displaced people arrive at a temporary camp in Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province on December 11, 2025, amid clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand border. Renewed fighting raged at the border of Cambodia and Thailand on December 11, with combat heard near centuries-old temples, ahead of an expected phone call from US President Donald Trump to the two nations' leaders. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP)

Displaced people arrive at a temporary camp in Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province on Dec 11, amid clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand border.

PHOTO: AFP

Hariz Baharudin

  • Thai-Cambodia ceasefire collapse puts pressure on ASEAN, highlighting its reliance on chair-led diplomacy.
  • Renewed fighting exposes ASEAN's limited conflict-management tools, as norms like non-interference hinder direct intervention; hundreds of thousands displaced.
  • Analysts suggest Malaysia continue mediation with Philippines' support; ASEAN could strengthen observer teams and convene emergency meetings to de-escalate.

SINGAPORE - The collapse of the Thai-Cambodian ceasefire has piled fresh pressure on ASEAN as it prepares for a chairmanship transition come 2026.

The latest clashes between the two neighbours underscore how limited ASEAN’s conflict-management tools are when two member states slide into confrontation, said Ms Joanne Lin, a senior fellow and coordinator of the ASEAN Studies Centre at the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute.

