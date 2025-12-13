Latest Thai-Cambodian clashes expose limits of ASEAN’s conflict management tools

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Displaced people arrive at a temporary camp in Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province on Dec 11, amid clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand border.

SINGAPORE - The collapse of the Thai-Cambodian ceasefire has piled fresh pressure on ASEAN as it prepares for a chairmanship transition come 2026 .

The latest clashes between the two neighbours underscore how limited ASEAN’s conflict-management tools are when two member states slide into confrontation, said Ms Joanne Lin, a senior fellow and coordinator of the ASEAN Studies Centre at the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute.