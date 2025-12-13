For subscribers
News analysis
Latest Thai-Cambodian clashes expose limits of ASEAN’s conflict management tools
- Thai-Cambodia ceasefire collapse puts pressure on ASEAN, highlighting its reliance on chair-led diplomacy.
- Renewed fighting exposes ASEAN's limited conflict-management tools, as norms like non-interference hinder direct intervention; hundreds of thousands displaced.
- Analysts suggest Malaysia continue mediation with Philippines' support; ASEAN could strengthen observer teams and convene emergency meetings to de-escalate.
SINGAPORE - The collapse of the Thai-Cambodian ceasefire has piled fresh pressure on ASEAN as it prepares for a chairmanship transition come 2026.
The latest clashes between the two neighbours underscore how limited ASEAN’s conflict-management tools are when two member states slide into confrontation, said Ms Joanne Lin, a senior fellow and coordinator of the ASEAN Studies Centre at the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute.