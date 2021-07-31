Record 17,786 Covid-19 cases for Malaysia; walk-in vaccinations to begin in Klang Valley

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Health Ministry reported 17,786 coronavirus cases on Saturday (July 31), a record number of infections.

The total number of cases in the country since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,113,272.

As the urgency to inoculate the population heightens, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin said walk-in vaccinations will now start on Aug 2 instead of Aug 1.

Walk-in vaccinations in the Klang Valley will begin on Aug 2 and will cater to those above 40 and people with co-morbidities first.

Mr Khairy said that walk-in vaccinations will start to open for those above the age of 18 on Aug 5.

"To avoid any fake news, not all vaccination centres (PPVs) will receive walk-ins," he said at a press conference on Saturday (July 31).

He added that the list of vaccination centres open for walk-ins will be issued by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) on Saturday.

He added that the walk-in vaccinations will be on a "first-come-first-serve" basis that will depend on the PPV's capacity.

"We will inform the public of the capacity of the PPV on any given day. Those who did not receive the vaccine on that day, will be prioritised on the next day," he said.

Mr Khairy also said the walk-in vaccinations will cater to those who have not received an appointment yet, those who previously cancelled their vaccination appointment and those who have not registered, among others.

"We are confident that by tomorrow, 99 per cent of adults in the Klang Valley will receive their appointments," he said, adding that the walk-in vaccinations will be to "mop-up" those who are the outliers.