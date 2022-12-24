Malaysia landslide: Body of the last missing boy found

HULU SELANGOR - The body of the last victim of the Malaysian landslide at Father’s Organic Farm has been found.

The remains of a boy was discovered by the search and rescue (SAR) team at 4.53pm.

After most of the day with no new developments, the media was alerted at about 5pm that the 31st deceased victim may have been found on the ninth day of the SAR operation in Batang Kali, Selangor.

With all the victims discovered, the SAR operation at the foot of Genting Highlands was expected to stand down.

Earlier, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said that the SAR operation on Saturday was focused on Sector A (Hillview) involving some 80 personnel from various agencies.