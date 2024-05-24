Large apartment fire in central Hanoi kills 14 people: State media

HANOI – A fire that ripped through a small apartment block in central Hanoi has killed at least 14 people and injured three others, state media said on May 24.

“The fire broke out at around 12.30am. The fire was big, with several explosions,” Vietnam News Agency (VNA) said.

By 6.20am, at least 14 people had died and three others were injured, VNA cited local officials as saying.

It was not clear how many people were in the apartment block at the time of the fire. The flames were extinguished after an hour.

The building is situated down a 2m-wide alley, with the top floors of the building rented out, VNA said.

The first floor was reportedly used for the selling and fixing of electric bicycles.

A neighbour, who declined to give her name, told AFP that she heard an “explosion, like firecrackers”.

“I thought there was a fight, or something hitting the window. I ran down and saw the fire,” she said.

“Many of the neighbours had run out of the alley, crossing through other neighbours’ houses. We were so, so scared.” AFP