Large apartment fire in central Hanoi kills 14 people: State media

Fire and rescue workers carrying a victim to an ambulance following a big fire at an apartment block in central Hanoi on May 24. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
May 24, 2024, 11:30 AM
Published
May 24, 2024, 10:30 AM

HANOI – A fire that ripped through a small apartment block in central Hanoi has killed at least 14 people and injured three others, state media said on May 24.

“The fire broke out at around 12.30am. The fire was big, with several explosions,” Vietnam News Agency (VNA) said.

By 6.20am, at least 14 people had died and three others were injured, VNA cited local officials as saying.

It was not clear how many people were in the apartment block at the time of the fire. The flames were extinguished after an hour.

The building is situated down a 2m-wide alley, with the top floors of the building rented out, VNA said.

The first floor was reportedly used for the selling and fixing of electric bicycles.

A neighbour, who declined to give her name, told AFP that she heard an “explosion, like firecrackers”.

“I thought there was a fight, or something hitting the window. I ran down and saw the fire,” she said.

“Many of the neighbours had run out of the alley, crossing through other neighbours’ houses. We were so, so scared.” AFP

More On This Topic
Fire in packed Hong Kong building kills 5, with dozens in hospital, 300 evacuated
Bangladesh building fire kills 46, injures dozens

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top