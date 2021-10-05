Laos mulls self-isolation for mild Covid-19 infections

VIENTIANE (XINHUA) - The Lao health authorities are considering allowing Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms to self-isolate at home instead of being admitted to hospital, as health facilities are reaching capacity, state-run daily Vientiane Times reported on Tuesday (Oct 5).

The recommendation is also being considered for people known to have had close contact with an infected person, Dr Rattanaxay Phetsouvanh, director-general of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Health Ministry, told a media briefing on Monday.

He added that even though more temporary hospitals have been set up in many provinces, medical personnel will soon be unable to adequately deal with the growing number of Covid-19 cases.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, the Ministry of Health and other relevant bodies of Laos are assessing the situation and may advise people with no or mild symptoms in various parts of capital Vientiane to self-isolate, so as to free up hospitals for people in need of treatment, said the official.

Dr Rattanaxay unveiled the Lao government's plan in response to the recent rise in the number of infections, with cases projected to increase further in the coming days.

The national Covid-19 task force reported 454 new cases on Tuesday, among which 450 were locally transmitted and four were imported.

There are currently 6,390 active Covid-19 cases in Laos, 22 deaths, and 25,987 cases in total.