Laos delivers emergency aid after over 2,000 households hit by rare hailstorm in Vientiane

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VIENTIANE – The government has begun distributing emergency aid to thousands of people whose houses were damaged when a violent hailstorm passed through Sikhottabong district in the afternoon on March 22 .

Minister of Labour and Social Welfare and vice-president of the National Disaster Management Committee Phosay Sayasone toured the affected areas on March 23 to assess the situation and organise immediate assistance for residents and others whose property was damaged.

More than 2,000 households across five villages were affected, with Viengkham and Chansavang villages suffering the most severe damage – each reported over 1,000 affected homes. Additional damage was recorded in Phonsomboun, Nongda and Tadthong villages.

Four schools, a temple and a village administration office were also significantly affected.

To support recovery efforts, the National Disaster Management Committee has allocated 1.402 billion kip (S$83,084.62) in emergency funding. Relief items distributed include 20 tonnes of rice, kitchenware, hygiene kits, mosquito nets, plastic mats, and drinking water.

Authorities are also coordinating with development partners to provide construction materials such as zinc roofing sheets and nails to repair damaged buildings.

Meanwhile, various businesses are also providing cash, drinking water and food.

The head of Viengkham village, Mr Porvang Xayyaovong, said the storm, which lasted about one hour, caused widespread destruction, shattering the roofs of 1,593 houses and slightly injuring eight people.

Damage to vehicles, markets, shops, and temples was also recorded. Heavy damage was also reported in Nongtaeng Neua, Chansavang, Tadthong and Champa villages.

In total, seven villages in Sikhottabong district – namely Viengkham, Nongtaeng, Chansavang, Tadthong, Champa, Mai, and Phonsomboun – were hit by the storm, along with Nalien, Dongluang and Sikeuth villages in Naxaithong district.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology warns that unstable weather conditions are expected to continue across Laos, with forecasts of isolated thunderstorms, strong winds, and fluctuating temperatures. Authorities urged residents to remain alert as recovery operations continue. VIENTIANE TIMES/ASIA NEWS NETWORK