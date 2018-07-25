Laos dam collapse: Frantic efforts by South Korean builder to avert collapse

BANGKOK (Bloomberg, Agence France-Presse, NYTimes) - As the search continues in Laos for hundreds of people still missing in deadly floods caused by the collapse of a dam on Monday (July 23), the South Korean firm helping to build the hydropower project said it warned the government and began evacuating villages as workers tried to avert disaster.

Employees of SK Engineering and Construction found the dam - part of a network of two main dams and five subsidiary dams under construction on a Mekong River tributary - partially washed out at 9 pm Sunday, the company said in a statement, and notified the authorities.

Thailand's state-owned enterprise Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding, the Thai stakeholder in the US$1 billion hydropower project, saying that the dam "was fractured" after "continuous rainstorms" caused a "high volume of water to flow into the project's reservoir".

An official from SK Engineering said the area had been hit by heavy rainfall three times greater than normal, reported Yonhap news agency.

Engineers struggled for almost 24 hours to try and prevent the inundation, according to the South Korean firm.

But efforts by SK Engineering to bring in heavy equipment for repairs overnight were delayed as heavy rains had damaged roads to the site. By 3 am Monday (local time), an emergency valve at one of the main dams was opened to lower water levels, the company said.

By noon Monday, Laos authorities began evacuations, according to SK Engineering.

Water started to overflow at around 6 pm on Monday (July 23)

Two hours later (8pm, Monday), the dam gave way, releasing about five billion cubic metres of water and washing away homes in the Laos province of Attapeu, near the border with Vietnam and Cambodia.

Retweeted Simon Gascoin (@sgascoin):



Satellite time lapse showing the filling of Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy #Laosdam until July 17 (6 days before the collapse). Made from @CopernicusEU Sentinel-1 data in the @sentinel_hub #igarss2018 pic.twitter.com/NVYyYChMuq — Laos News updates🇱🇦 (@laosnews2011) July 24, 2018

Where is the Xe Pian- Xe Nam Noy dam broke?#laosdam pic.twitter.com/AAcyFPVMH3 — Laos News updates🇱🇦 (@laosnews2011) July 24, 2018

But news of the tragedy in the remote part of land-locked Laos, one of Asia's poorest countries, reached Bangkok only the next day, according to The Nation newspaper.

The United Nations said at least 20 people are believed to have died and many of the missing may have been killed.

Rescuers are now racing against time on Wednesday (July 25) to search for dozens of people feared dead and hundreds missing as floodwaters continued to rise.

At least seven villages were flooded. The toll is expected to rise.

Moderate and heavy rains with strong winds are forecast for some areas in central and southern provinces in coming days, which could worsen the situation, the Meteorology and Hydrology Department warned.

The Laotian government on Tuesday (July 24) declared the flooded area an emergency disaster zone.

The United Nations said on Tuesday it stands ready to support rescue and relief efforts if authorities in Laos request assistance. The damage to the dam adds to the previous destruction caused by the tropical storm Son Tinh, UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in the statement.

Local authorities have appealed to government bodies and other communities to provide emergency aid such as clothing, food, drinking water and medicine.

Many areas of Laos have recently been hit by floods from heavy monsoon rains.

The South Korean firm says that the site is surrounded by dense forest, which affects communication and complicate rescue efforts.

The company's president Ahn Jae-hyun and senior company officials have left for the Laos to figure out the scope of the damage caused by the flood and to support rescue operations there. It has sent in helicopters from Thailand to help rescue those who have been stranded.

The collapsed dam, which was 90 per cent completed, was part of a billion-dollar hydropower project that the Laotian government sees as critical for economic development.

Opponents argued that the risks to local people and to fisheries did not justify the economic benefits.

The operator of the Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy Hydroelectric Power Project is a joint venture between multinational companies such as Ratchaburi, SK Engineering and Construction, Korea Western Power and Lao Holding State Enterprise.

The project is designed to generate electricity from the water of three rivers, which all ultimately flow into the Mekong.

According to a Ratchaburi announcement in 2013 when construction began, 90 per cent of the electricity generated, equivalent to 370 megawatts, was to be sent to Thailand when operation begins next year (2019).

While western countries have been reluctant to fund the dams due to environmental concerns such as the impact on fish migration on the Mekong River, companies from countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, China and South Korea have been investing in the projects, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

The damming of the Mekong and its tributaries has been highly controversial.