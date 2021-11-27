Laos banks on new high-speed railway to draw tourists and investment

NONG KHAI, THAILAND - The men arrived in dark jackets, and the women in fine woven silk skirts. They filed into the gleaming railway station under a red sign that said "Vientiane" in Lao and Chinese.

Then they set off. Laotian lawmakers took a test ride on their country's first railway network to the karst-ringed tourist town of Vang Vieng. What would have been a four-hour road trip from the capital took under one hour on Nov 17 on the Lane Xang, a bullet train named after an ancient Laotian kingdom.