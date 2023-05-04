Laos activist survived shooting: Human Rights Watch

BANGKOK - A Laotian political activist who was reported to have died after being shot twice at close range in fact survived the attack, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday.

Mr Anousa “Jack” Luangsuphom was shot in the face and side in a Vientiane cafe on Saturday and was reported dead by HRW, Amnesty International, a Laos newspaper and the dissident Facebook page he helped to run.

On Thursday, however, HRW said it had received confirmation from family and other sources that Mr Anousa was still alive and being treated in hospital.

“Reports received from multiple sources that Anousa ‘Jack’ Luangsuphom died on the way to the hospital on April 29, 2023, proved to be false,” HRW said in a statement.

“On the evening of May 3, Anousa’s family and other sources provided Human Rights Watch verbal confirmation and photographic evidence that Anousa survived the shooting and is now receiving medical treatment in a hospital.”

The HRW statement came after a post late on Wednesday on the “Driven by Keyboard” Facebook page – of which Mr Anousa was an administrator – saying he had survived the attack.

Photos on the post, also shared by HRW, show a young man in a hospital bed with a gunshot wound to the cheek.

The post by Mr Joseph Akaravong, an activist and friend of Mr Anousa, said the family had said that the 25-year-old was dead as a deliberate ploy to deter the gunman from trying to kill him as he lay helpless in hospital.