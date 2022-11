LANGKAWI - Malaysia’s upcoming general election will likely be the last for its former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.

It could also be his toughest: While support still runs strong for Tun, as he is known among the locals, the 97-year-old will face a five-cornered fight for his Langkawi parliamentary seat at a time when many are frustrated over a collapse in tourism that has decimated businesses on the island.