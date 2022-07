LANGKAWI, KEDAH - Near the start of the winding access road up Langkawi's tallest peak is a relatively small sand mining project seen as a dangerous precedent for unbridled use of Malaysian land while sidestepping environmental regulations.

A 19ha plot at the foothill of Gunung Raya - home to 5,000ha of permanent forest reserve - is being challenged by conservationists and locals for its serious ramifications for sustainable development in Malaysia.