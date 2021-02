Landslides kill 2 in Indonesia's East Java, 16 missing

JAKARTA (XINHUA) - Two people were reportedly killed and 14 injured, with another 16 missing after landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains on Sunday (Feb 14) hit Indonesia's East Java province.

According to the emergency response unit at the Nganjuk Social Affairs Agency, rescuers retrieved two bodies and rescued two people in Nganjuk district.

"Heavy lifting equipment is currently on its way to the location. And 16 people are still not found," the unit's coordinator, Mr Aris Trio Effendi, was quoted by state news agency Antara as saying on Monday.

Mr Effendi said the area with many residential houses is prone to landslides. At least 13 houses have been damaged.

According to him, at least 160 people have been evacuated.

Indonesia is frequently stricken by landslides and flash floods during the rainy season.