Landslide near Genting: 31-year-old school canteen assistant is first victim to be buried

KUALA LUMPUR - One of the victims of the Batang Kali landslide at the Fathers’ Organic Farm campsite was buried on Saturday night.

The deceased’s mother, Siti Esah Hassan, 53, said the remains of Nurul Azmani Kamarulzaman, 31, were taken to a cemetery in Kuala Lumpur after funeral prayers.

According to Siti Esah, Nurul Azmani was the eldest of three siblings who worked as a canteen assistant at SJKC Mun Choong.

“She joined the camp because she was accompanying her employer who is also a teacher at the school, and she (Nurul Azmani) had promised to return to the village after the camping activity.

“On Thursday (Dec 15), a night before the incident, she had contacted me to say that she had bought a ticket to return home to Kelantan, which would have been for yesterday (Friday),” she said on Saturday.

The deceased was one of 24 victims who died in the landslide that occurred on Friday.

Ms Nurul Azwani is the only ethnic Malay victim who has been identified so far.

Five other victims have been identified by the authorities as being Malaysian Chinese and included a nine-year old boy.

As of 9pm on Saturday, a total of nine people are still missing, while 61 have been rescued. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK