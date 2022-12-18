I could not believe it, first responder says of number of people affected by Malaysia landslide

BATANG KALI - One hundred was simply too large a number even for experienced first responder Mohd Firdaus Abd Samad to believe as he received the initial report about the landslide that hit the Father’s Organic Farm campsite at Batang Kali.

That number was what struck the 17-year veteran of the Hulu Selangor district Civil Defence Force (CDF) the hardest as he and his colleagues made their way to the site of the incident to begin search and rescue (SAR) operations.

“When I was on duty at the Hulu Selangor district operations centre last Friday (Dec 16), we received a call from the MERS 999 about the incident at around 2.30am.

“I immediately contacted the fire and rescue station for confirmation as I could not believe that the number of victims had exceeded 100 people.

“After receiving confirmation from the authorities including the police, I along with CDF officer Hilmi Husman and five other personnel rushed to the incident site,” he told Bernama on Saturday night.

He said rescue efforts were already underway when they arrived.

There were personnel from other security teams spread out across the area, responding to calls for help in the dark.

“As we began to deploy for the SAR operation, I saw a few victims coming out of the landslide area on their own heading towards safety.

“Several of them used their flashlights to signal for help,” Mohd Firdaus said.

Everyone was wading through ankle-deep mud, he said.

Slippery conditions made it hard for them to move to assist victims, and there was a fear that another landslide could occur at any time.