Landslide in Cameron Highlands kills 1, another 4 feared buried alive

The incident occurred at Batu 54 in Blue Valley, a small town in the popular hilly tourist destination Cameron Highlands.
KUANTAN - A landslide in Malaysia’s Cameron Highlands early on Jan 26 killed a man, while another four people are feared to have been buried alive.

Mr Ismail Abdul Ghani, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations, said that search and rescue operations are ongoing after the department received a distress call at 2.51am, reported Bernama.

The incident occurred at Batu 54 in Blue Valley, a small town in the popular hilly tourist destination Cameron Highlands.

“Based on preliminary information, there are three adult men and one adult woman still buried in the landslide. However, their identities have yet to be ascertained,” Mr Ismail said in a statement.

He added that the nine firemen who first arrived had to walk about 3km to get to the scene.

The landslide had disrupted traffic, according to Sin Chew Daily.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department said on Facebook that it has deployed a special operation and rescue team as well as tracker dogs to help with the rescue.

This story is developing.

