Landslide hits road in Malaysia's Genting Highlands

KUANTAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A landslide in Malaysia's Genting Highlands resulted in a road being cut off on Tuesday (Nov 5), although no casualties were reported.

The incident happened near the exhibition hall of a real estate company at Jalan Genting-Amber Court at around 5.40pm, according to a spokesman for the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department.

Department director Nor Hisham Mohammad said no casualties were reported.

"The landslide caused the route to an apartment building there to be completely covered by earth, which is being cleared now," he said when contacted by Bernama.

"However, the route affected was not the main route to the highland tourist resort – it is the road to other areas in Genting Highlands."

Mr Nor Hisham said that besides the Fire and Rescue Department, clearing works were also assisted by contractors doing works in the highlands, Bernama reported.

Genting Highlands Fire and Rescue Department's Yusry Abdullah Sani said they received a distress call and sent 10 firemen and three assets to the scene.

"There is still land movement occurring at the affected area," he said when contacted on Tuesday.

He said operations were ongoing to clean up the affected road and traffic was being diverted.

"The landslide has not affected any of the tourist spots or the main access road here," he said.

Yusry said they were closely monitoring the area to ensure public safety.