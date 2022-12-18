Landslide almost hit shophouses in Pahang, Malaysia

KUANTAN - A landslide occurred in Raub, Pahang, on Sunday afternoon, dislodging huge boulders that almost hit the business premises at Jalan Tun Razak.

No casualties were reported, said the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department.

The department’s zone 3 chief Sharulnizam Nasir told Bernama that the landslide occurred from a height of 15m, and covered an area more than 30m wide.

He added that his team was carrying out an inspection to ensure that the area was safe.

On his Facebook page, Raub MP Chow Yu Hui said the authorities are clearing the rubble on the road, installing a canvas over the site of landslide and closing off the alleyway. He also urged shop owners and employees to avoid staying in the rooms at the back of the building.

In Melaka, some 300 residents of Taman Bukit Tambun Perdana in Durian Tunggal are worried about being hit by a landslide again, reported The Star.

Their spokesman Zahari Samsuddin, 37, said their estate experienced a landslide last month, and subsequent soil movements might lead to a more damaging episode.

“It’s a ticking time bomb. We are worried for our safety following the Batang Kali landslide tragedy,” he said after holding a peaceful gathering with residents on Sunday.

Me Zahari said cracks have appeared in the columns of some houses due to soil instability. “This is a newly-completed project and we want the local authority and developer to take remedial measures,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.

A devastating landslide hit a campsite at Father’s Organic Farm in Batang Kali, Selangor on last Friday, claiming at least 24 lives while nine others are still missing. The youngest casualty is a one-year-old boy.