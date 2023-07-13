Lack of parking spots in Johor Bahru affects businesses in the city

JOHOR BAHRU - The lack of parking in downtown Johor Bahru has grown worse over the years, with business owners and visitors at their wits’ end to find a spot.

Checks by StarMetro around the city centre found many cars parked illegally along both sides of narrow roads, especially around Jalan Dhoby, Jalan Tan Hiok Nee and Jalan Trus.

Motorcycles could also be found parked illegally along pedestrian walkways.

Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) enforcement officers were seen regularly issuing summonses to illegally parked vehicles and towing them away.

Mr Robin Jian, who owns a restaurant in Jalan Dhoby, said the lack of parking had affected his business as an increasing number of customers were opting not to eat there any more because there was nowhere to park nearby.

“They tell me they would like to have their meals here but they just cannot find any parking. Some of them had their cars towed for parking illegally along the road.

“It is not that they do not want to park in the designated areas, they just cannot find an available spot,” he said.

Mr Jian said the situation has gotten from bad to worse, especially now that several parking bays that were previously available along the road were removed to make room to build walkways.

“I understand that the city council has to do its job, but towing the vehicles is a temporary measure,” he said.

“The root cause of the problem is lack of parking areas, which forces visitors to park at the side of the road despite knowing it is illegal.”

Apart from a lack of parking spots, traffic congestion coupled with ongoing construction works around the city centre had also driven visitors away, he claimed.

Mr Jian noted that Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi had been proactive in making impromptu visits to Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex to help tackle congestion at the border with Singapore.

“I hope that he will make similar visits here to help find a long-term solution to the congestion and parking issues (in this area).

“If this problem continues, it will affect businesses that are already having a tough time trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is high time that the state government looks into this issue seriously, especially if they want to make Johor a tourism destination,” he said.