Malaysia’s Kuantan family murder: Witness heard an argument that morning

The police said checks found that the 32-year-old suspect had no record of mental treatment or previous criminal offences.

KUANTAN – A witness to the tragic incident where a family of five were killed in a house in Cherating Damai has claimed that he heard an argument before the alleged murders unfolded.

Kuantan officer in-charge Ashari Abu Samah said initial statements from the witness, who is the suspect’s youngest brother, indicated that he heard the incident at about 7am while he was in his bedroom.

“When the witness came out of the room and looked towards the kitchen, he found his mother covered in blood and screaming for him to go seek help from his uncle, who lived nearby in the same residential area.

“When the witness and his uncle arrived at the house they found the victims and suspect covered in blood and unconscious.”

He said the house was occupied by eight family members, including the suspect, who worked as a security guard; his wife, a housewife; two daughters; his mother; and three younger brothers.

But, at the time of the incident, only six family members were home.

He said initial investigations at the scene found that the suspect had first attacked his 33-year-old wife Nurul Asshiykin Kamaruza­man and then his 55-year-old mother, Tuan Kamaria Tuan Puteh, and two daughters Nur Saffiyah Humairah and Sumayah, aged four and three , with a sharp weapon before turning the weapon on himself.

The suspect also died at the scene.

Mr Ashari added that injuries found on the victims included wounds on the hands, ears and neck, and the police also seized a 29cm knife at the scene.

Mr Ashari said the bodies of the five family members were claimed by relatives on Feb 17 after post-mortem examinations were completed.

“All procedures at the Forensic Medicine Department of Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital were concluded at about 4pm.

“The bodies have been released to family members for burial in Cherating,” Mr Ashari said when contacted.

Four of the bodies were taken to the Cherating Mosque for the funeral rites and prayers, while another was brought to the Sungai Ular Mosque for the same purpose.

All the bodies are expected to be buried at the Kampung Budaya Cherating Islamic Cemetery. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK