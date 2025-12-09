Kuala Lumpur sees surge in illegal dump sites

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

A spot at 4th Mile Jalan Kelang Lama in Kuala Lumpur has become a rubbish dumping ground despite a sign warning against littering.

– There are 56 illegal dumping hot spots in Kuala Lumpur and the number is growing by the day.

A Kuala Lumpur Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corp senior officer said that despite banners warning people not to dump rubbish, more mounds of rubbish were seen in back lanes, vacant plots and road shoulders.

More were popping up all over the city, showing how serious the problem had become, he added.

The officer, who requested anonymity, said domestic waste was collected twice a week and bulk waste, recyclables and garden clippings once weekly.

“They would rather leave an old mattress by the roadside than put it in front of their homes.”

He said cleaning up illegal hot spots was eating into cleaners’ time for routine work.

“All it takes is for one person to break the rules and dump his garden waste or bulky old sofas and cupboards by the roadside,” the officer said.

“Someone sees him do it and follows. Then another, and another. A driver passes by, sees the pile and thinks it’s a perfect dumping ground, so he adds his too,” he added.

“It becomes an endless cycle that just doesn’t stop.”

Another major source of illegal dumping was construction and commercial waste, the officer said.

Instead of engaging licensed contractors and paying for disposal, some owners dump construction debris and commercial waste by the roadside or at communal bins to avoid tipping fees.

“To curb illegal dumping by the commercial sector, we have also stopped providing communal bins to shop lots in some commercial areas,” the officer said.

Each premise would now receive a 240-litre bin.

Previously, businesses used 660-litre communal bins supplied by Alam Flora, but these were often misused by outsiders dumping renovation debris and bulk waste.

The officer said the move to individual bins was meant to reinforce accountability. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK