JAKARTA - The last standing drawbridge built by the Dutch in Indonesia will feature prominently when Jakarta completes a plan to turn its old-town area on the northern coastline into a tourism draw.

The Kota Intan bridge - Bahasa for diamond city - was once near a bastion of a fort for the Dutch East India company, or VOC, at the Sunda Kelapa port. It was built as a conventional bridge by the VOC in 1628, but was modified in 1938 into a drawbridge to allow boats to pass under.