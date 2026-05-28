Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Singaporean Rozana Abdul Rahman (centre) and her two children checking out goats at Osman Goat Farm for the korban ritual in Johor Bahru on May 27.

– Dressed in matching pink traditional Malay outfits, Singaporean Rozana Abdul Rahman and her two children stood beside a goat pen at a Johor Bahru farm, carefully choosing the animal for this year’s korban – or sacrifice – ritual.

The family later watched as the goat was slaughtered according to Islamic rites before the meat was packed for distribution to needy families in Malaysia.

“I wanted my family to experience korban the way it was done in the kampung before – choosing the livestock, witnessing the slaughter and giving the meat to the needy,” Madam Rozana, a teacher, told The Straits Times on May 27 at Osman Goat Farm in Kangkar Tebrau in Johor Bahru.

Amid Singapore’s food import restrictions preventing fresh lamb or beef from being brought into the Republic, a growing number of Muslim Singaporeans are crossing the Causeway to perform korban during Hari Raya Haji, in order to experience how the ritual was performed back in the kampung or village days. The meat from the ritual is distributed to local charities in Malaysia.

Korban refers to the Islamic ritual slaughter of livestock performed during Hari Raya Haji and the three following days, commemorating the end of the haj pilgrimage. The meat is distributed to the Muslim community, especially needy families. Hari Raya Haji in Singapore fell on May 27 this year.

“Most Singaporeans are used to korban being done overseas on their behalf.

“But here, we can choose the goat ourselves, witness the ritual, and the atmosphere is very lively,” said Mr Ferdouse Abdul Rahman, a Singaporean who works in the oil and gas industry.

Goat meat being weighed at a collection and distribution centre run by local charity Erth al-Mustafa Foundation at Osman Goat Farm in Johor Bahru during Hari Raya Haji on May 27. ST PHOTO: HARITH MUSTAFFA

Some livestock farmers in Johor who spoke to ST noted that demand from Singaporeans to perform the korban has risen steadily after the Covid-19 pandemic – from a handful then to the low hundreds in recent years .

In addition to the growing desire for the kampung experience, the livestock operators cited tighter regulations and a limited supply of live animals for korban services in Singapore as key reasons for the shift.

Osman Goat Farm, which supplied 1,200 goats for korban this year, received few visitors from across the Causeway before the pandemic.

According to the farm’s owner, demand for korban livestock from Singaporeans has risen about 20 per cent in the last five years – with around 300 bookings recorded this year over the four days of the Hari Raya Haji period.

On May 27 alone, around 170 Singaporean customers visited the farm to witness the ritual, with many Singapore-registered cars parked outside.

Demand continued to climb despite livestock prices rising 30 per cent in 2026 from the year before due to the Middle East conflict, said Mr Osman Cheya Kutty, the owner of the farm.

Participants of the korban ritual awaiting their turn to witness the slaughter held in the abattoir at Osman Goat Farm in Johor Bahru on May 27. ST PHOTO: HARITH MUSTAFFA

“In 2022, we had around 30 Singaporean customers (during the Hari Raya Haji period) . Now we get more than 100 on the first day alone,” said Mr Osman, who has been operating the farm for 35 years.

Experiencing kampung traditions

Prices are not necessarily cheaper in Johor.

In Singapore, a goat for korban typically costs $350 to $400 through mosque arrangements. In Johor, prices range from RM1,000 (S$320) to RM1,800, depending on the size of the animal and the package purchased.

Madam Imelda Nasreen, owner of Arrayyan Farm in Jalan Seelong, Senai – about 30km from the southern state’s capital – said inquiries and business from Singaporeans have grown since she started her business in 2022 with 30 cows .

Families who want to perform the korban ritual will choose the goats that they intend to buy before they are taken to the slaughterhouse at Osman Goat Farm. ST PHOTO: HARITH MUSTAFFA

This year, her farm handled nearly 200 cows for the ritual, of which 10 per cent were booked by Singaporeans.

“Many Singaporeans come on the first day to watch the cow they bought being slaughtered because they’ve never experienced it before,” she said. At her farm, a cow goes for between RM4,500 and RM6,000, depending on its weight.

For Singaporeans who spoke to ST, the draw is not just lower prices, but also the experience itself.

Families say the chance for the children to see the livestock up close and witness the ritual offers a connection to kampung traditions that many younger Singaporeans have never experienced.

Madam Rozana had bought five goats for RM7,500 in total – all of which were donated through a local charity that later distributed the meat to families in Malaysia.

“I want my children to experience the process and learn about giving,” she said. “My son almost cried seeing the goat he chose being slaughtered.”

Madam Imelda Nasreen, 42, who runs a small-scale cattle farm in Senai, Johor, says demand from Singaporeans has grown since she started her business in 2022 with 30 cows. ST PHOTO: HARITH MUSTAFFA

In Singapore, korban was traditionally conducted at selected mosques until local slaughter operations were halted in 2020 due to the pandemic. Overseas korban programmes were introduced instead.

Since 2024, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore has resumed limited local korban operations at selected mosques, conducted by private operators.

Johor also enforces strict korban rules, allowing only approved mosques and slaughterhouses to conduct the ritual, with slaughtering restricted to professionals.

Mr Adlee Nazree, director of Singapore-based korban meat supplier A2A Trading , said the appeal of performing korban in Johor lies in both convenience and education.

“The experience matters most,” he said. “There is concern that younger Singaporean Muslims may grow up without fully understanding the significance of korban.”