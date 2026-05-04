Straitstimes.com header logo

Knife-wielding woman at KL water music festival charged, to undergo mental health check

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

In a viral video, a man can be seen attempting to disarm the woman.

In a viral video, a man can be seen attempting to disarm the woman.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM JXSTTIN_/INSTAGRAM

Google Preferred Source badge

KUALA LUMPUR - The woman caught with a knife at the Rain Rave Water Music Festival has been charged in court.

Dang Wangi police chief Asst Comm Sazalee Adam confirmed this when contacted on May 4.

He added that the woman was charged under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act.

“She will be sent to Hospital Bahagia as she is suspected to have mental health issues.

“She is currently remanded at the Kajang women’s prison,” he said.

The court has set June 6 for the next case mention.

It was reported earlier that a woman was stopped by members of the public after she was seen carrying a knife during the festival in Kuala Lumpur on May 2.

In a viral video, a man can be seen restraining and trying to disarm the woman.

Several others, including security personnel, join in to restrain her until police arrive. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Woman nabbed for wielding knife at Rain Rave Water Music Festival in KL
KL tried to throw a water party like Songkran. Malaysians threw a wet blanket instead
See more on

Malaysia

Mental health

Assault

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.