KLIA shooting: Suspect remanded for another 5 days

The man who allegedly shot his estranged wife’s bodyguard at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA 1) on April 14 has had his remand period extended for another five days to facilitate police investigations.

Kota Bharu magistrate Ahmad Syafiq Aizat Nazri on April 22 issued the order for Hafizul Harawi, 38, to be further remanded from April 23 to 27, reported Malay daily Kosmo.

This is to allow the authorities to conduct their investigation into the incident under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, which touches on penalties for unlawful possession of firearms.

Hafizul had previously been remanded for a week, from April 16 to 22.

When he was taken to the Kota Bharu court on the morning of April 22 under tight security, he told reporters: “I still love my wife, Farah Md Isa.”

Malaysian police said Hafizul had attempted to kill his wife, who runs a travel agency, at the airport in the early hours of April 14.

Ms Farah had been waiting for Muslim pilgrims returning from Mecca, according to the police and news reports.

The shooting left her bodyguard severely injured.

The bodyguard, who underwent surgery on April 16, has regained consciousness and “can speak a little”, his wife Siti Noraida Hassan told The Star.

Hafizul left the scene after the shooting and the police mounted a manhunt for the man, whom they described as armed and dangerous.

He was nabbed by the police at a private hospital in Kota Bharu on April 15, about 38 hours after the shooting.

Federal Criminal Investigation Department director Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said Hafizul was making arrangements to leave the country and had gone to the hospital for a medical check-up.

Mr Mohd Shuhaily said the police found a Glock pistol with one round in the chamber and eight rounds loaded in its magazine. They also found a box containing 24 more bullets in the suspect’s car.